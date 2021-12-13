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The Ivermectin Story
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638 views • December 13, 2021
First discovered in 1973, Ivermectin won the Nobel Prize in 2015. What makes this drug so extraordinary? Watch the full story here.
It's no wonder they don't want us using this drug. It would cost big pharma billions.
It's no wonder they don't want us using this drug. It would cost big pharma billions.
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