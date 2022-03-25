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We Will Not Be Getting To Heaven Being Hailed As Heroes (see link for new video)
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30 views • March 25, 2022
The world now leads the church in fear. This sets the stage for a one world religion. The devil gets us treated as law breakers, brought before judges and magistrates for our faith; pay close attention to scriptures. Modern Christianity is familiar with a form of godliness that will no longer be as the devil's time is up. Faith will increasingly be sifted using fear and the consequences for not going along with that fear will increasingly seem dire.
We are Royalty in the courts of heaven and should see ourselves that way even though we suffer for Christ sake.
John 16:33
King James Version Bible
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6bhuLUtQ2doe/ this video shares on my testimony of God's provision for the poor by using the poor.
We are Royalty in the courts of heaven and should see ourselves that way even though we suffer for Christ sake.
John 16:33
King James Version Bible
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6bhuLUtQ2doe/ this video shares on my testimony of God's provision for the poor by using the poor.
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