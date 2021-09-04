© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRAVO! MEDICAL PA KILLS IT WITH AN ARSENAL OF ASTOUNDING FACTS! (CLIP)
Follow
15
Share
Report
651 views • September 04, 2021
> Length:
13 minutes
> Description:
Physician's Assistant and father, Miguel Escobar, passionately and most eloquently drops truth bomb after truth bomb at the Edinburg CISD Board Meeting on 7/27/21, to a complicit school board — in an urgent effort to save the children from being forced to mask up or be vaxxed in the rapidly approaching school year. He exposes the irrational covid cult nonsense that has brainwashed the fearful and indoctrinated. A truly caring man, who possesses 10000s of pages real scientific documentation to back his words, makes himself and this information available to anyone who wants to *distill the truth* through their own research. Contact Miguel at: [email protected]
> Comments
BRAVO! BRAVO! BRAVO! HE KILLS IT! SHARE, SHARE, SHARE
> Original Source Video:
https://video.ibm.com/recorded/130740305
13 minutes
> Description:
Physician's Assistant and father, Miguel Escobar, passionately and most eloquently drops truth bomb after truth bomb at the Edinburg CISD Board Meeting on 7/27/21, to a complicit school board — in an urgent effort to save the children from being forced to mask up or be vaxxed in the rapidly approaching school year. He exposes the irrational covid cult nonsense that has brainwashed the fearful and indoctrinated. A truly caring man, who possesses 10000s of pages real scientific documentation to back his words, makes himself and this information available to anyone who wants to *distill the truth* through their own research. Contact Miguel at: [email protected]
> Comments
BRAVO! BRAVO! BRAVO! HE KILLS IT! SHARE, SHARE, SHARE
> Original Source Video:
https://video.ibm.com/recorded/130740305
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.