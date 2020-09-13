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'Camps, Checkpoints and More...coming to your state soon?'
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163 views • September 13, 2020
One look at the Peoples Republic of Ohio and you can see how they have become another Califonicate State. The Demoncrats are on a roll and they are using the sword of Medical Tyranny to do it!
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