Evidence for Christ's Resurrection

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Strobel argues that the sudden transformation of the disciples from terrified cowards to bold martyrs—willing to die for a claim they would know was a lie if they had made it up—is powerful psychological evidence.

Appearances were reported to skeptics (James), enemies (Paul/Saul of Tarsus), and followers (Peter and the Twelve).

In the first century, the testimony of women was generally not admissible in court. If the story were a fabrication, the authors would likely have chosen prominent men as the primary witnesses to make the account more credible.

The earliest Jewish polemic against Christianity was that the disciples stole the body (Matthew 28:13). This inadvertently admits that the tomb was, in fact, empty.

This is too fast for legendary "accrual" to take place. Usually, it takes generations for a historical event to be transformed into a myth; here, the claim was present from the very beginning.

Scholars (including skeptics like Gerd Lüdemann) date the oral creed found in 1 Corinthians 15:3–7 to within months or a few years of the crucifixion.

Early secular historians like Tacitus and Josephus confirm that Jesus was executed under Pontius Pilate.

Modern medical analyses of Roman crucifixion techniques suggest that the combination of hypovolemic shock and asphyxiation made survival impossible.

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