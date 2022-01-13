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Satanic Ritual Witchcraft in Music: 'Backwards' Masking Exposed... Again [12.01.2022]
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142 views • January 13, 2022
If you think this world is BACKWARDS... there's a good reason...
- Excellent!! I remember John Todd exposing this industry..But that Pink Floyd clip...wow! Thanks Rock..Grace and Peace in Christ Jesus
- Anonymous 7 hours ago
God bless you brother, great work. Never saw a dog throw a bale...., wow...., that is holy, best ending.
John 5:28-29 Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, 29And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.
125 Views jan 12, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/-s1i9CHDMwY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
- Excellent!! I remember John Todd exposing this industry..But that Pink Floyd clip...wow! Thanks Rock..Grace and Peace in Christ Jesus
- Anonymous 7 hours ago
God bless you brother, great work. Never saw a dog throw a bale...., wow...., that is holy, best ending.
John 5:28-29 Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, 29And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation.
125 Views jan 12, 2022
ROCK UNCLE Production
https://youtu.be/-s1i9CHDMwY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdsIq1vctHqgrT2emvDEG4Q
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