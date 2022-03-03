The Truth About Russia & Ukraine 03/03/2022

What is really going on in the War between Russia and Ukraine? Does the media really show us the truth? Of course not. Pastor Stan reveals the true meaning why Russia is invading Ukraine. As Putin is extracting all data from the Banks, Prophecy is coming into fulfilment before our very eyes!0:00 Truth about Russia & Ukraine00:39 Humanity is being Liberated07:30 Putin extracting all data from the Banks11:51 Russia being cut of from the SWIFT system16:19 The “Samson” Option23:55 The Quantum Financial System Explained27:32 An Internal RevolutionVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112