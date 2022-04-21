Stan Bogdanov- "Putin's inflation worldwide" in the eyes of the Russian.

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Freedom International Livestream
On April 21, 2022 Thursday @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Stan Bogdanov
Topic: "Putin's inflation worldwide" in the eyes of the Russian :)
Bio:
Born in USSR in 1972, educated in strategic management
Former translator who worked with quite a few VIP's, IT specialist for over 20 years,
Happily married on a lady who lived for over 30 years in Crimea (both in Soviet times and under Ukrainian rule)
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress
www.quantumnurse.life
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/