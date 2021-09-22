X22 REPORT: Hunters Become Prey, Timing Is Everything, Freedom Of Information [Truth] = END

X22 REPORT Ep. 2582b - Sept 21, 2021

Hunters Become Prey, Timing Is Everything, Freedom Of Information [Truth] = END



Scavino has been sending message after message, warning the people to buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride. The military is the only way forward, it is so corrupt that the [DS] players needed to be trapped. We are now entering a harvest moon and soon a hunters moon. The hunters have become prey, once the truth is exposed this will be the end. The [DS] is building the narrative against the AZ forensic audit, this will fail because it is pure propaganda and it is not based on truth and facts. Any rioting will be swiftly cleaned up, the patriots know the playbook and are in control.



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