X22 REPORT: Hunters Become Prey, Timing Is Everything, Freedom Of Information [Truth] = END

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hunters Become Prey, Timing Is Everything, Freedom Of Information [Truth] = END
Scavino has been sending message after message, warning the people to buckle up, it's going to be a bumpy ride. The military is the only way forward, it is so corrupt that the [DS] players needed to be trapped. We are now entering a harvest moon and soon a hunters moon. The hunters have become prey, once the truth is exposed this will be the end. The [DS] is building the narrative against the AZ forensic audit, this will fail because it is pure propaganda and it is not based on truth and facts. Any rioting will be swiftly cleaned up, the patriots know the playbook and are in control.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.