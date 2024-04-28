The Transformative Power Of The Higher Self

The ability to reconnect with the Higher Self, Self-Realization, can be very powerful, opening up a new realm of understanding, shifting perception to see a new and more expansive reality. This is a part of our Transformation as a species. Kent and Renee discuss how to diminish the effect of the ego to allow the Higher Self to rise to the surface through meditation and mindful practices.
