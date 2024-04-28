Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Transformative Power Of The Higher Self
channel image
The Augmentation of Man
15 Subscribers
25 views
Published 19 hours ago

The ability to reconnect with the Higher Self, Self-Realization, can be very powerful, opening up a new realm of understanding, shifting perception to see a new and more expansive reality. This is a part of our Transformation as a species. Kent and Renee discuss how to diminish the effect of the ego to allow the Higher Self to rise to the surface through meditation and mindful practices.

Keywords
meditationegomindfulnesshigherselftheaugmentationofmanthetransformationselfrealizationkenandreneemiller

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket