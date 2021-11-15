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THE COVID VACCINE "AGED ME 40 YEARS OVERNIGHT"
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351 views • November 15, 2021
Another sad story from a lady who was once a vibrant, healthy person. . . She is brave and courageous for sharing her personal testimony with the people . . . in hope of not only warning the people but perhaps getting the help, support etc that all jab injured people deserve . . .
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