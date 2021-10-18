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Mother Bear Nurses Courageously Speak Out
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20 views • October 18, 2021
NURSES FROM THE FRONT LINES OF CV19 TELL THE TRUTH... THOSE WHO DIED "WITH" COVID DID NOT DIE FROM COVID! THEY DIED FROM THE PROTOCOLS OF FAUCI AND THE NIH!
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