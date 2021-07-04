LEGAL TOOLS TO FIGHT VACCINE MANDATES - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS on David Knight Show

- "the vaccines are part of a social sterilization program for population control"

- "The thing they are calling the 'DELTA VARIANT' of Corona 'virus' is actually vaccine injury caused by TAKING the so-called injections..." (in other-words, "viruses" still don't exist, the injections of vaccines of ALL KINDS are what is making living souls sick)

- "in the UK, there's a report that 62% of those who they claim are dying of 'covid' are those who got the injection..."

- when the ex-insurance guy was asked if he was getting the injection: "oh no, definitely not, I used to work for the insurance companies, I know what happens..."

- "this is not a healthcare problem, this is all about worldwide governmental and financial re-engineering, that's why they need to get these nano particles into our system to switch to this new digital governing system..."

- it's suggested to slow down this process that we should use cash often, in fact, why not everyone have a "CASH FRIDAY" - only use cash on that day...

- the want the system to be like China's digital system where the individuals credits have an expiration date that it must be used or lost because they don't want anyone saving or building wealth which would give them control of their own lives.

- AND! the government can also choose WHAT you can spend your credits on.

- "the entire educational system including and especially universities is designed to make your child a failure; take them out of it."

- "it's vital that when you pull your children out of schools that you also throw out your TV too, the social programming is pervasive..."





Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush.



On her website, Solari.com, there are free legal forms to defend your rights, calculate the financial risks from vaccines and an app to help you to calculate the value of physical gold and silver so you can bypass the collapsing central bank fiat currency.



Deadly Vaccines, Covid Deception, Injection Deaths, Fakedemic