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PLACEBOS? | FAUCENSTEIN EMAILS | COVAX JAB HEADLINES | IVERMECTIN HYDROGEL | PINE NEEDLE TEA
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318 views • June 29, 2021
Is the Worldwide COVAX GENOCIDAL JAB actually a clinical trial? Hard to tell, but it would explain large numbers of people unaffected after the jab. We do know a certain number of people got placebos, just on account of those in healthcare and the vax manufacturing process, who have clandestinely tried stop the madness in their own small way.
But if it is an organized "Clinical Trial", with a significant placebo group is unknown, but something we should keep in mind for reasons explained in the video.
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT- RODRIGO DUTERTE THREATENS VACCINE DECLINERS WITH JAIL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y2ZSNOjcrVXs/
Space Traveler in Alabama - Ivermectin Hydrogel and a Huge Volume of Related Info
https://spacetravelinalabama.com/author/movietheylive/
Fauci Emails
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
100 Years of Suramin
https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/aac.01168-19
Editorial: "My story of potential exposure to spike proteins via shedding from “vaccinated” people, and the potential suramin, shikimic acid, pine needle tea cure and prophylaxis"
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/08/editorial-my-story-of-potential-exposure-to-spike-protein-via-shedding-from-vaccinated-people-and-the-potential-suramin-shikimic-acid-pine-needle-tea-cure-and-prophylaxis/
Outro Music: Rodney Miller - AirDance Flying on Home - "Killavil Fancy / Hunter's Purse / Concertina / Providence / Mus"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=na5319oLdS0
But if it is an organized "Clinical Trial", with a significant placebo group is unknown, but something we should keep in mind for reasons explained in the video.
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT- RODRIGO DUTERTE THREATENS VACCINE DECLINERS WITH JAIL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y2ZSNOjcrVXs/
Space Traveler in Alabama - Ivermectin Hydrogel and a Huge Volume of Related Info
https://spacetravelinalabama.com/author/movietheylive/
Fauci Emails
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
100 Years of Suramin
https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/aac.01168-19
Editorial: "My story of potential exposure to spike proteins via shedding from “vaccinated” people, and the potential suramin, shikimic acid, pine needle tea cure and prophylaxis"
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/08/editorial-my-story-of-potential-exposure-to-spike-protein-via-shedding-from-vaccinated-people-and-the-potential-suramin-shikimic-acid-pine-needle-tea-cure-and-prophylaxis/
Outro Music: Rodney Miller - AirDance Flying on Home - "Killavil Fancy / Hunter's Purse / Concertina / Providence / Mus"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=na5319oLdS0
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