US Sports CoachLab: Softball Tips and Techniques featuring Coach Holly Bruder

Learn essential softball skills and drills from Lamar University Head Coach Holly Bruder and the Cardinals' players. This comprehensive 56-minute program has everything you need to succeed in softball, be it as a player or coach. Among the topics covered are: everyday fielding drills, ladder drills, throwing progressions, infield drills, outfield drills and a wide variety of batting drills. This video is a must-have resource for coaches and players striving to reach their full potential!



