Treating Mercury Toxicity with Emeramide — Interview with Boyd Haley, Ph.D.

Boyd Haley, Ph.D., is a chemist specializing in the development of chemicals to chelate toxic metals, both from the environment and the human body. I had the opportunity to interview Haley (above) at the 2018 Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine (ACIM) conference in Orlando.





Haley has a Ph.D. in chemistry and biochemistry and conducted research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for 25 years at the University of Wyoming and at the University of Kentucky. Early in his career, he developed a biochemical detection system called nucleotide photoaffinity labeling and has published studies on its usage.





Using nucleotide photoaffinity labeling technology, Boyd Haley, Ph.D., showed mercury is the only heavy metal capable of causing a normal brain to develop the same biochemical abnormalities found in Alzheimer’s disease.

The enzyme creatine kinase is 98 percent inhibited in Alzheimer’s patients, and tubulin is inhibited by more than 80 percent.

Mercury causes the synaptic clefts to disappear and triggers the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, a major diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer’s, by causing abnormal hyperphosphorylation of tau.

The chelating compound Haley developed, called emeramide or NBMI, tightly binds to mercury and expels it through your stool.

Phase I and Phase II drug trials has shown emeramide significantly lowers mercury burden in animals and humans; the drug is still going through the approval process; it is designated as an orphan drug for use as a mercury chelator in both the U.S. and the European Union.









