BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Treating Mercury Toxicity with Emeramide — Interview with Boyd Haley, Ph.D.
Mercola
Mercola
361 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 7 months ago

2019 Interview


Boyd Haley, Ph.D., is a chemist specializing in the development of chemicals to chelate toxic metals, both from the environment and the human body. I had the opportunity to interview Haley (above) at the 2018 Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine (ACIM) conference in Orlando. 


Haley has a Ph.D. in chemistry and biochemistry and conducted research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for 25 years at the University of Wyoming and at the University of Kentucky. Early in his career, he developed a biochemical detection system called nucleotide photoaffinity labeling and has published studies on its usage.


Using nucleotide photoaffinity labeling technology, Boyd Haley, Ph.D., showed mercury is the only heavy metal capable of causing a normal brain to develop the same biochemical abnormalities found in Alzheimer’s disease.

The enzyme creatine kinase is 98 percent inhibited in Alzheimer’s patients, and tubulin is inhibited by more than 80 percent.

Mercury causes the synaptic clefts to disappear and triggers the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, a major diagnostic hallmark of Alzheimer’s, by causing abnormal hyperphosphorylation of tau.

The chelating compound Haley developed, called emeramide or NBMI, tightly binds to mercury and expels it through your stool.

Phase I and Phase II drug trials has shown emeramide significantly lowers mercury burden in animals and humans; the drug is still going through the approval process; it is designated as an orphan drug for use as a mercury chelator in both the U.S. and the European Union.


Article link: https://bit.ly/4eqORCl


Subscribe for FREE to the latest health news: https://bit.ly/3XKhBjw


Website: https://bit.ly/3XDHhxd


Podcast: https://bit.ly/47IWmlx


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola

Telegram: https://t.me/DoctorMercola

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Mercola

Gab: https://gab.com/Mercola

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mercola

Mewe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola


Keywords
healthmercurywellnessmercolamercury toxicitydrmercolatake control of your healthemeramide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy