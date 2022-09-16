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Sedation in a tasty solution! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review of Liposomal Ashwagandha & L-Theanine by Youth & Earth
jroseland
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35 views • September 16, 2022

Recently, I've been taking two teaspoons of this velvety sedating solution before bed with my wife. And, this is one supplement that you "feel" - it, no doubt, has a relaxing effect. I fall asleep consistently within 10 minutes after lights out in the Roseland bed chamber.

Here, I'll review this pleasantly tranquilizing liposomal supplement and summarize the recent scientific research on Ashwagandha and L-Theanine.

I'm a big fan of Youth & Earth's liposomal solutions because they take taste engineering seriously! And the coffee-vanilla flavor of this one is no exception; you'll enjoy it!


Read review 📑 everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1636-liposomal-ashwagandha-l-theanine

Shop 🛒 Youth & Earth

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Youth-Earth [In EU & UK]

Order Ashwagandha & L-Theanine Solution

https://amzn.to/44lOnJY [DON'T order the KSM-66 stuff!]


Confused?

Invest at least $300 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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cancerashwagandhaadhdreviewsleepbiohackingliposomall-theaninecovidyouth and earth
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