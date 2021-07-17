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The Myth That Virology Is Real Science & What We Don't Yet Know About These Highly Toxic Covid ＂Vaccines＂
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296 views • July 17, 2021
Drs. Tom Cowan, Andy Kaufman & Stefan Lanka: On the Myth That Virology Is Real Science & What We Don't Yet Know About These Highly Toxic Covid "Vaccines" Notes by Kathleen Stilwell, Truth Comes to Light editor: In the video below Dean Braus brings together Dr. Stefan Lanka, Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Andy Kaufman to discuss mRNA vaccines, …
Impact of CPE Control Experiment. mRNA Vaccines, nanoparticles, outlook on projects.
https://truthcomestolight.com/drs-tom-cowan-andy-kaufman-stefan-lanka-on-the-myth-that-virology-is-real-science-what-we-dont-yet-know-about-these-highly-toxic-covid-vaccines/
Impact of CPE Control Experiment. mRNA Vaccines, nanoparticles, outlook on projects.
https://truthcomestolight.com/drs-tom-cowan-andy-kaufman-stefan-lanka-on-the-myth-that-virology-is-real-science-what-we-dont-yet-know-about-these-highly-toxic-covid-vaccines/
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