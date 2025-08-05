THROWBACK: Gates outlines his master plan to cut population growth

“[There is a] huge change in the mortality rates in developing countries, which then has this effect of reducing population growth,” Bill Gates told Klaus Schwab at the 2008 World Economic Forum.

📈Gates also made it clear that he had “very high expectations” on the matter.

Adding more about this:

Did Bill Gates really bring ruin to Vietnam?

👉 Vietnam never really had any problem with autism since the country’s reunification in 1975 and till the early 2000s, claims Dr. Anthony Phan.

📌 But then the country singed in with the WHO and IMF, none other than Bill Gates and his supposedly benign foundation introduced the vaccination program to Vietnam.

💬 “Now Vietnam has over a 300% rise in autism,” Dr. Phan remarks.

Coincidence? That’s a good question. 🤔