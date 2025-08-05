© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Gates outlines his master plan to cut population growth
“[There is a] huge change in the mortality rates in developing countries, which then has this effect of reducing population growth,” Bill Gates told Klaus Schwab at the 2008 World Economic Forum.
📈Gates also made it clear that he had “very high expectations” on the matter.
Adding more about this:
Did Bill Gates really bring ruin to Vietnam?
👉 Vietnam never really had any problem with autism since the country’s reunification in 1975 and till the early 2000s, claims Dr. Anthony Phan.
📌 But then the country singed in with the WHO and IMF, none other than Bill Gates and his supposedly benign foundation introduced the vaccination program to Vietnam.
💬 “Now Vietnam has over a 300% rise in autism,” Dr. Phan remarks.
Coincidence? That’s a good question. 🤔