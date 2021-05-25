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The Shocking Mind-Body Connection Almost Every Survivor Uses to Beat Cancer
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4 views • May 25, 2021
• Dr. Sue Morter — Discover the incredibly compelling stockpile of evidence for the healing power of energy.
• Carol Tuttle — Practical techniques on how to accept cancer to make it an ally instead of an enemy.
• Dr. Gabriel Cousens — The importance of spirituality while struggling with a cancer diagnosis.
• Liliana Partida — Why healing emotional trauma is just as important as healing the physical body.
• Carol Tuttle — Practical techniques on how to accept cancer to make it an ally instead of an enemy.
• Dr. Gabriel Cousens — The importance of spirituality while struggling with a cancer diagnosis.
• Liliana Partida — Why healing emotional trauma is just as important as healing the physical body.
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