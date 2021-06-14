AMERICA IN 2021: WE'RE BEING DISTRACTED FROM SOMETHING HUGE

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In this video, I talk about my theory on what we're being distracted from--amongst stories of lab leaks, alien invasions, and Jeff Bezos getting propelled into outer space, the real story is our economy. Disclaimer: my answer is what I have to offer, but it might not be THE answer nor do I guarantee that it is the ONLY answer to the question: “what are we being distracted from?”
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