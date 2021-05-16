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SereneLife Steam Sauna Review
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48 views • May 16, 2021
SereneLife Steam Sauna Review - In this video I show my recently purchased at-home steam sauna by the company SereneLife. I go over some of the sauna features, as well as how it works and a few tips to get the best results. Overall, my experience has been really positive; the steam sauna works effectively to give me the same quality experience that I've had at the gym with Finnish style saunas.
Thumbnail Steam Image by by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
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The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Thumbnail Steam Image by by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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