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Australians Stand Up to Covid Tyranny at Restaurant
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102 views • January 21, 2022
The Australian Police are disgusting servants of the wealthy elite. Their job is to go around and look for normal people (people not injected with the experimental drug), and harass them, brutalize them, intimidate them, and arrest them. Not everyone puts up with it however. here's an example at a restaurant.
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