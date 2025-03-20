Dream's Alive - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Dream's Alive" a soft, southern rock, ballad weaves a gentle, melodic tale of nocturnal dreams, with introspective lyrics that capture the fleeting beauty of our subconscious wanderings. It’s a soothing, heartfelt ode to the mysteries that unfold when we close our eyes, perfect for a quiet night of reflection.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
