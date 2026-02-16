© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Australians march for Russia. 🇷🇺🇦🇺
PS. It's sad that senior Russian diplomats never acknowledged the valiant efforts of ordinary Australians in supporting Russia's SMO. The people marching in this video are good people. These are Russia's allies in the informational war.
⚡️Несмотря на давление и цензуру, люди в Австралии открыто выражают солидарность с Россией.
💪🇷🇺Работает @AussieCossack