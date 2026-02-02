Evil Israel blows up Rafah's main water station - cutting off water for roughly 70,000 people in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel destroys Rafah's main water station
Israeli forces detonated the Morag Water Station in Rafah today, cutting off water for roughly 70,000 people—one-third of the city's pre-war population.
The station was funded by the Turkish Red Crescent and inaugurated in 2010. In 2025, it had been slated for urgent repairs by Oxfam and Gaza’s water utility.