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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 9-10
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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36 views • September 11, 2023

▪️The crews of the Russian aviation stopped another enemy attempt to land troops on Crimean peninsula.


In addition, air defense intercepted eight Ukrainian drones above Tarkhankut Cape.


▪️Russian drones have launched a series of strikes at enemy military facilities in Kyiv.


Explosions thundered in Svyatoshyns'kyi, Shevchenkivs'kyi and Podil's'kyi districts: at least one infrastructure facility was damaged.


▪️In the south-west of Bakhmut, Ukrainian units are conducting active offensive operations near Andriivka.


Russian troops were forced to withdraw toward prepared positions near the railway line.


▪️AFU continue to conduct indiscriminate shelling of Donetsk agglomeration, including using cluster munitions.


Residential buildings and civil infrastructure were damaged. Two people were killed and six others were wounded.


▪️In the South Donetsk direction, the enemy again tried to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts of Novomaiors'ke and Novodonets'ke.


All the Ukrainian units attacks ended for them only with losses and a retreat to their start positions.


▪️At the same time, north of Pryyutne, Russian assault groups were able to push the AFU units out of Balka Hrusheva.


The line of control was restored to the former defensive line a few kilometers from the settlement.


▪️In Kherson direction, AFU again tried to redeploy reinforcements to the islands in Dnipro River delta.


Under severe fire, the enemy partially managed to land troops in the east of Oleshky Island and at the railway bridge.

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