Yellen: Inflation & Your Lower Standard of Living Is Good For Society

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Feeding fairy tales to American citizens is the modus operandi of Washington D.C. The latest on the economic front is a real doozy. When the (unconstitutional) Fed counterfeits dollars, it ultimately results in a rise in prices for goods and services. Americans suffer a lower standard of living by being forced to buy less with the dollars that they worked for. Does this immoral process sound like it's 'good for society' to you?