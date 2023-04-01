The position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdeevka direction was destroyed by incendiary mines from a 120mm mortar. The artillery of the 1st Donetsk Corps is working.
Anticipating the stuffing from the Ukrainian side and the next thoughts of colleagues with a humanitarian mindset, this is not white phosphorus, which is chemical weapons. This is a good old WWII lighter, the main element of which is thermite.
