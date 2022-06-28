Chinese Communist Party’s Belt and Road Initiative Is a Serious Threat to the Struggling Nations

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https://gnews.org/post/peiv9a69
06/27/2022 Secretary Pompeo: Chinese Communist Party’s Belt and Road Initiative is a serious threat to these struggling nations. They need resources and assistance. What G7 needs to come up with is a plan that can be a response to the Chinese Communist Party, not a woke green agenda.