Fauci : "Bill Gates and I did not put chips in the Covid vaccines... Covid vaccines are not responsible for more deaths than Covid itself."

"Bill Gates and I did not put chips in the Covid vaccines... Covid vaccines are not responsible for more deaths than Covid itself."
Anthony Fauci: "During the past four years, we have witnessed an alarming increase in the mischaracterisation, distortion, and even vilification of solid, evidence-based scientific findings, and of scientists themselves."
"At the same time, conspiracy theories arose, that became intermixed with these anti-science sentiments. The net result, understandably, was that public confusion was sowed, and trust in evidence-based public health principles was eroded."
"This became crystal clear as we fought to overcome false rumours about the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines during the vaccine roll-out."
Fauci speaking ( Lying ) at Columbia University
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
