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Bitcoin Cash May 2020 Upgrade - What You Need to Know
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3 views • May 16, 2020
On the 15th of May 2020, the Bitcoin Cash network will undergo its latest scheduled protocol upgrade through a hard fork - something that occurs every 6 months. These upgrades introduce optimizations and new features that enable Bitcoin Cash to remain competitive in its mission to become peer-to-peer electronic cash for the world.
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bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BitcoinCash #BCH #Bitcoin
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BitcoinCash #BCH #Bitcoin
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