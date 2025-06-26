Russian forces are directing artillery, volley after volley of powerful artillery, burning the positions of Ukrainian troops still ordered to defend in the area south of Yunakovka on Sumy front. According to Russian military correspondents on Thursday, June 26, Msta-B artillery crews of “Tula” Paratroopers swept away the fortified positions of Zelensky’s men near Yunakovka. According to soldiers on the field, Zelensky intended to defend the village from the Russian Airborne Forces, gather reserves and counterattack all the way to the village of Loknya from the village of Yunakovka, deploying about 50 men, all from the 156th Separate “British” Brigade. However, it never went according to plan and the boring Kiev daily news. While repelling several Ukrainian counterattacks, Msta-B artillery barrage changed everything, identifying enemy groups and opening powerful fire, burning the fortifications.

Russian drone in the fight filmed the scene, showing once again that Zelensky does not have a military advantage, but can send more mobilized soldiers from the streets to the battlefield. Ukrainian positions sheltered in Yunakovka fortifications, all smoke, Zelensky has not succeeded here, but Ukraine says "holding and repelling" the Russian attack. In one report, in just one day, more than 7 pickup trucks and their manpower were eliminated. Currently, the Russian landing force is clearing the southern part of the village, clearing several houses, and advancing on the forest plantations between Yablonovka and Yunakovka.

