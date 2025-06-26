BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Powerful artillery fire burns Ukraine who still holding Yunakovka!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10006 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
200 views • 1 day ago

Russian forces are directing artillery, volley after volley of powerful artillery, burning the positions of Ukrainian troops still ordered to defend in the area south of Yunakovka on Sumy front. According to Russian military correspondents on Thursday, June 26, Msta-B artillery crews of “Tula” Paratroopers swept away the fortified positions of Zelensky’s men near Yunakovka. According to soldiers on the field, Zelensky intended to defend the village from the Russian Airborne Forces, gather reserves and counterattack all the way to the village of Loknya from the village of Yunakovka, deploying about 50 men, all from the 156th Separate “British” Brigade. However, it never went according to plan and the boring Kiev daily news. While repelling several Ukrainian counterattacks, Msta-B artillery barrage changed everything, identifying enemy groups and opening powerful fire, burning the fortifications.

Russian drone in the fight filmed the scene, showing once again that Zelensky does not have a military advantage, but can send more mobilized soldiers from the streets to the battlefield. Ukrainian positions sheltered in Yunakovka fortifications, all smoke, Zelensky has not succeeded here, but Ukraine says "holding and repelling" the Russian attack. In one report, in just one day, more than 7 pickup trucks and their manpower were eliminated. Currently, the Russian landing force is clearing the southern part of the village, clearing several houses, and advancing on the forest plantations between Yablonovka and Yunakovka.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net


Keywords
sumyoblastyunakovkayablonovka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy