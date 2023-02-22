The Mountain of God in the North, Paradise & Christmas (Part 5 of 5)

January 1st, 2023

Pastor Dean Odle concludes his series with a lesson on the gap theory (or fact), the sons of God & the Nephilim. Understand who inhabited the earth before mankind was created from scripture, historical documents and underwater discoveries. "For thus saith the Lord that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the Lord; and there is none else." Isaiah 45:18 **Censorship due to YT policies.

