Clare Daly, MEP Ireland - "So as the Genocide Continues.. You want to Talk about Everything but GAZA" - ...then Her Mic was Turned OFF

Feb 7, 2024
“So as the genocide continues, you want to talk about everything but Gaza.”
On 6 February, during a debate on the allegations of Russian interference held in the European Parliament, Irish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Clare Daly slammed the EU for avoiding the situation in Gaza and accused Europe of being “complicit”.
Upon warnings to stick to the issue, Daly’s microphone was cut off.
