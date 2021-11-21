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HEAD OF GERMAN HOSPITAL COMMINTS SUICIDE-''THERE'S NO VIRUS, IT'S A DICTATORSHIP, DISGUISED.''
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1033 views • November 21, 2021
Chemnitz mourns the loss of Dr. Thomas Jendges (55). The head of the Chemnitz hospital who "fell" from the hospital building on Flemmingstrasse Tuesday morning. He died from his injuries.
Dr. Jendges was appointed managing director of East Germany’s largest municipal hospital in April and has been the sole managing director since October 1st. He leaves behind a wife and a son.
The background to the accident is still unclear. So far, however, everything points to a tragic suicide.
Got tired murdering people?
Dr. Jendges was appointed managing director of East Germany’s largest municipal hospital in April and has been the sole managing director since October 1st. He leaves behind a wife and a son.
The background to the accident is still unclear. So far, however, everything points to a tragic suicide.
Got tired murdering people?
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