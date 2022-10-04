Elon Musk Offers to Close Twitter Deal, Avoid Trial | Clay Travis & Buck Sexton

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Clay Travis and Buck Sexton react to some unexpected news, as Elon Musk’s plan to buy Twitter is back on. This is a huge win for free speech and Twitter’s stock has soared following the news.
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