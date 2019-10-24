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RED ALERT: STRONG DELUSION REVEALED: ANTICHRIST TO BE SEEN IN HEAVEN
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50 views • October 24, 2019
2 Thes. 2 Strong Delusion. The antichrist will actually be seen in Heaven in a fake Battle of Armageddon, thereby deceiving the world. You must be prepared to see this & warn everyone! Indeed, this will be a very STRONG deception. It will appear as Christ Coming!!!
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/templeStrongDelusion.html
http://isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/rapture.html
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/templeStrongDelusion.html
http://isawthelightministries.com/antichrist.html
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/rapture.html
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