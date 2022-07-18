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Ukraine Used Tochka-U Ballistic Missiles To Destroy Russia
High Hopes
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161 views • July 18, 2022

US Military News


Jul 15, 2022 Recently, a video circulated of Ukrainian forces firing three large tactical ballistic missiles at Russian positions.


The Tochka, also known as the SS-21 Scarab, is a road-mobile short-range ballistic missile that was initially assembled during the time of the Soviet Union. In 1976 entered military service and then exported to Ukraine.


The Tochka-U is an improved version of the Tochka using a new missile propellant to increase the range to 120 km and an improved CEP (Circular Error Probable) to less than 95 m. Each single-stage missile is 21 feet long and weighs 4,400 pounds, and its warhead is 1,058 pounds. The warhead has high explosive power, but under the Soviets, this missile is nuclear or chemical capable.


Video Credit:

Міністерство оборони України

Минобороны России


Thanks

Note: thumbnails for illustration only


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_PS224r6T0

Keywords
russiawarukrainemissilessoviet uniontochka-uss-21 scarabshort rangenuclear capablechemical capable
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