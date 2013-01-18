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Mike Adams Interviews Andrew Wakefield 01/18/2013
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38 views • November 29, 2021
From January 18, 2013
Mike Adams interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield on how that stacking the Mumps-Measles-Rubella Vaccine with other Vaccines creates a high probability of Autism development in children.
Shared with permission of Copyright holder Alex Jones.
Mike Adams interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield on how that stacking the Mumps-Measles-Rubella Vaccine with other Vaccines creates a high probability of Autism development in children.
Shared with permission of Copyright holder Alex Jones.
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