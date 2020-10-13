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Tweet Series Day 27 (Oct 13, 2020)
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1 view • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @AdamFGoldberg, creator of the TV show the #Goldbergs. His show reminds us of a time when ‘everyone’ was happy, the 80’s. We had a great leader who cared about the people and did so well, that he was elected in 49 states. What an accomplishment. A lot of that spirit is alive and well today. Back to Adam Goldberg, a star on his show, @wendimclendonco, is a brilliant actress. She was on a show called “Reno911.” On one episode an actor @MichaelIanBlack portrayed a sex offender trying to move into someone’s neighborhood. Can you believe that kind of legislation got into law? Child molesters are the worst people in society, so why would his character be let back on the streets. Now in 2020, they gave a reason of Covid-19 to let 8000 prisoners back out on the streets endangering its law-abiding citizens. What kind of Governor would do something so evil? Maybe instead of recalling @GavinNewsome, we should put him on trial for crimes against California. #RecallSB145. Please also check Michael Ian Black’s twitter feed for more sane comments.
Note—Show Screenshot of Michael Ian Black
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @Schwarzenegger. He took over the GOAT of Reality Shows, #TheApprentice. Did you know that DT wouldn’t have done the Apprentice if he knew that the statistics were bad to get a TV show on the air? Great thing he did. It was a fantastic show where people got to be in the Boardroom with him and see how he operates. There were newer people in business and celebrities alike (RIP @Joan_Rivers). They were Tough Enough to do it and I’m glad they did. Another great reality show is @ABCSharkTank. I love this show because we see how entrepreneurs can get their start. There is nothing more American than that. One of the judges on that show is @MCuban. He is misguided at times but he took the #DallasMavericks from nothing and won a championship with the GOAT of foreign-born NBA players, #DirkNowitzki. Dallas deserved a title and they got it. I love basketball. The greatest commercial I saw as a kid was called “NBA Action: It’s Fantastic.” It featured a song called “I’m So Excited.” talk about a perfect metaphor for a great game with tremendous athletes. I would love to see it re-used for 2021 #90sReboot
Note—Play the “NBA Promo, I’m So Excited”
https://youtu.be/wcXu8xyfe7Q; #ImSoExcited #80sOK but #90sReboot
Note—Show Screenshot of Michael Ian Black
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @Schwarzenegger. He took over the GOAT of Reality Shows, #TheApprentice. Did you know that DT wouldn’t have done the Apprentice if he knew that the statistics were bad to get a TV show on the air? Great thing he did. It was a fantastic show where people got to be in the Boardroom with him and see how he operates. There were newer people in business and celebrities alike (RIP @Joan_Rivers). They were Tough Enough to do it and I’m glad they did. Another great reality show is @ABCSharkTank. I love this show because we see how entrepreneurs can get their start. There is nothing more American than that. One of the judges on that show is @MCuban. He is misguided at times but he took the #DallasMavericks from nothing and won a championship with the GOAT of foreign-born NBA players, #DirkNowitzki. Dallas deserved a title and they got it. I love basketball. The greatest commercial I saw as a kid was called “NBA Action: It’s Fantastic.” It featured a song called “I’m So Excited.” talk about a perfect metaphor for a great game with tremendous athletes. I would love to see it re-used for 2021 #90sReboot
Note—Play the “NBA Promo, I’m So Excited”
https://youtu.be/wcXu8xyfe7Q; #ImSoExcited #80sOK but #90sReboot
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