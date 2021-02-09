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💉DON'T WORRY, THEY WON'T GO DOOR TO DOOR IN AMERICA! OR WILL THEY?
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340 views • February 09, 2021
ARE YOU AWAKE YET? ARE YOU READY TO COMPLY? ARE YOU READY TO OPEN YOUR HOMES TO THE AUDITORS, ETHICS ENFORCERS, AND WARRANTLESS SEARCH TEAMS?
LINK DUMP - https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa
LINK DUMP - https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa
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