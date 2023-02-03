Mass Media Control - "Button" of PSYCHOSIS

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1116)

"The media, as much as we hate to admit it, is so effective... They just control everybody, and so when a free guy like me, or Ye, or Trump starts talking, or something like this pops off, they just hit the button and they get the mass media coverage and everybody is just like, 'yup, I am very smart. I am very intelligent, I read the Wall Street Journal report about Ukraine. Now I'm educated on it.'"

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/

