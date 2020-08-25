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THE PROCESS OF OUR STAGED WORLD
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27 views • August 25, 2020
Europa Ocensurerat
https://www.facebook.com/watch/europaocensurerat/
7. august 2020 kl. 22.18 ·
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=289883668961520
The process is always the same, they program you, they fool you, then they mock you .. in the media, in the cinema, in music and TV series.
#tellmewhatyoulove #CoronHOAX #SpaceHOAX #FalseFlag911
.. For fun only..Or Not ..
_ French TV info :
Translation: "Two patients who must be evacuated as quickly as possible! Equipped with head-to-toe protection, no less than 6 people are needed to get these two patients out in a coma and intubated. Elderly patients who join the Poitiers hospital. ... ... Transport the sick who can bear the journey, to relieve congestion in hospitals in the great East."
So ... To free two beds in the hospitals in the northeast, we charter a private jet, a dozen staff to send them 600km to the south. *
What joke ! they also transformed a TGV into a rolling hospital for the false pretext, with as few patients on board.
The process is always the same, they program you, they fool you, then they mock you .. in the media, in the cinema, in music and TV series.
For planet Mars: That's my belief, they are filming the Byrd's area. And they certainly mix them with images like demons island or total cgi.
I think for rest, all is said by the vids..
Music used : https://youtu.be/1VuaHvkJQSs?list=LLR... And "https://youtu.be/Pp1B5ZJpwHc " And https://youtu.be/rLhr_z6uz0g?list=LLR...
Enjoy Brothers ..& Keep your Good Way
https://www.paypal.me/tellmewhatyoulove
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/tell_me_wha...
Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/tellmewhatyou...
FLAT FRENCH NEWS : http://lapinblanc.me/
FLAT NEWS : https://www.flatearthresearch.com/
tellmewhatyoulove https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfeeMUgsgUA
https://www.facebook.com/watch/europaocensurerat/
7. august 2020 kl. 22.18 ·
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=289883668961520
The process is always the same, they program you, they fool you, then they mock you .. in the media, in the cinema, in music and TV series.
#tellmewhatyoulove #CoronHOAX #SpaceHOAX #FalseFlag911
.. For fun only..Or Not ..
_ French TV info :
Translation: "Two patients who must be evacuated as quickly as possible! Equipped with head-to-toe protection, no less than 6 people are needed to get these two patients out in a coma and intubated. Elderly patients who join the Poitiers hospital. ... ... Transport the sick who can bear the journey, to relieve congestion in hospitals in the great East."
So ... To free two beds in the hospitals in the northeast, we charter a private jet, a dozen staff to send them 600km to the south. *
What joke ! they also transformed a TGV into a rolling hospital for the false pretext, with as few patients on board.
The process is always the same, they program you, they fool you, then they mock you .. in the media, in the cinema, in music and TV series.
For planet Mars: That's my belief, they are filming the Byrd's area. And they certainly mix them with images like demons island or total cgi.
I think for rest, all is said by the vids..
Music used : https://youtu.be/1VuaHvkJQSs?list=LLR... And "https://youtu.be/Pp1B5ZJpwHc " And https://youtu.be/rLhr_z6uz0g?list=LLR...
Enjoy Brothers ..& Keep your Good Way
https://www.paypal.me/tellmewhatyoulove
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/tell_me_wha...
Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/tellmewhatyou...
FLAT FRENCH NEWS : http://lapinblanc.me/
FLAT NEWS : https://www.flatearthresearch.com/
tellmewhatyoulove https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfeeMUgsgUA
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