This Is Love (1 John 4:10)
14 views • 24 hours ago
This Is Love (1 John 4:10)
[Verse 1]
I was busy tracing circles in the dust
Trying hard to earn a seat at Your table
I thought my hands had to be clean
Before I could ever reach for Yours
But I was looking in the wrong direction
Striving for a prize already won
[Pre-Chorus]
[Piano enters, steady and rhythmic]
You didn’t wait for me to find the way
You were the way that found me first
Walking down the road to meet me
Right where I was standing still
[Chorus]
[Full arrangement, bright and anthemic]
This is love
Not that I reached for You
But that You reached for me
You gave it all away
(You gave it all away)
Now I finally see
This is where it starts
(Right here in my heart)
You loved me first
[Verse 2]
[Drums enter with a soft, driving pulse]
Now the heavy weight is falling off
I am dropping every burden I carried
I don't have to prove my value anymore
I am steady on this solid ground
Because You saw me and You called me home
Long before I knew Your name
[Chorus]
This is love
Not that I reached for You
But that You reached for me
You gave it all away
(You gave it all away)
Now I finally see
This is where it starts
(Right here in my heart)
You loved me first
[Bridge]
[Build-up in intensity, layered vocals]
So I will be the hands that help
I will be the voice that stays
Because I’ve been held so well
I can’t help but give it back
I will love because You loved
(I will love)
Every person, every day
(Because You loved me)
[Chorus]
[Maximum energy, soulful and soaring]
This is love
Not that I reached for You
But that You reached for me
You gave it all away
(You gave it all away)
Now I finally see
This is where it starts
(Right here in my heart)
You loved me first
[Outro]
[Music fades to solo acoustic guitar]
It started with You
(You loved me first)
Now I'm moving forward
Learning how to love like You
(Just like You)
One step at a time.
