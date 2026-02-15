This Is Love (1 John 4:10)

[Verse 1]

I was busy tracing circles in the dust

Trying hard to earn a seat at Your table

I thought my hands had to be clean

Before I could ever reach for Yours

But I was looking in the wrong direction

Striving for a prize already won

[Pre-Chorus]

[Piano enters, steady and rhythmic]

You didn’t wait for me to find the way

You were the way that found me first

Walking down the road to meet me

Right where I was standing still

[Chorus]

[Full arrangement, bright and anthemic]

This is love

Not that I reached for You

But that You reached for me

You gave it all away

(You gave it all away)

Now I finally see

This is where it starts

(Right here in my heart)

You loved me first

[Verse 2]

[Drums enter with a soft, driving pulse]

Now the heavy weight is falling off

I am dropping every burden I carried

I don't have to prove my value anymore

I am steady on this solid ground

Because You saw me and You called me home

Long before I knew Your name

[Chorus]

This is love

Not that I reached for You

But that You reached for me

You gave it all away

(You gave it all away)

Now I finally see

This is where it starts

(Right here in my heart)

You loved me first

[Bridge]

[Build-up in intensity, layered vocals]

So I will be the hands that help

I will be the voice that stays

Because I’ve been held so well

I can’t help but give it back

I will love because You loved

(I will love)

Every person, every day

(Because You loved me)

[Chorus]

[Maximum energy, soulful and soaring]

This is love

Not that I reached for You

But that You reached for me

You gave it all away

(You gave it all away)

Now I finally see

This is where it starts

(Right here in my heart)

You loved me first

[Outro]

[Music fades to solo acoustic guitar]

It started with You

(You loved me first)

Now I'm moving forward

Learning how to love like You

(Just like You)

One step at a time.