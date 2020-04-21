BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

82 arrested in a Massive Multistate Child Exploitation Sting!?
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
1229 followers
Follow
8
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
410 views • April 21, 2020
82 arrested in massive, multistate child exploitation sting!
A high school band director. A youth group leader. A fireman. A county leader.

All are among the 82 people, including 31 in Georgia, who have been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting children in a multistate sting.

The sting, dubbed Operation Southern Impact III, was spread over three days recently and across eight southern states from Florida to West Virginia.

Those in custody in Georgia are:

1. James Barfield IV, 51, Atlanta, GA, home improvement store employee
2. Dillan M. Bell, 26, Allenhurst, GA, unemployed
3. Gerald Chamberlain, 34, Rome, GA, golf course maintenance worker
4. Carol Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, county employee
5. Doug Chellew, 56, Jefferson, GA, department store employee
6. Timothy Wayne Diggs, 39, Metter, GA, information technology specialist
7. Keith James Diver, 37, Norcross, GA, restaurant employee
8. Erick Noe Gonzalez, 26, Buford, GA, landscaper
9. Erik Gordon, 30, Morrow, GA, shipping company employee
10. Desmond Lemond Hasley, 27, Douglasville, GA, staffing company employee
11. Keidron Jayquan Isham, 23, Rome, GA, unemployed
12. Claude Martin Johnson IV, 21, Augusta, GA, unemployed
13. Andrew Kim, 30, Suwanee, GA, business owner
14. Jordan Logan, 33, Grovetown, GA, painter
15. Jonathan Craig Manning, 28, Rome, GA, railroad worker
16. Andrew J. Martz, 30, Tyrone, GA, student
17. Matthew James McDurmond, 26, Cedartown, unknown
18. Terry Menard, 61, Roswell, GA, multimedia designer
19. Daniel Joseph Mullinax, 35, Auburn, GA, unemployed
20. Justin Lee Myers, 22, Cleveland, GA, unknown
21. Andrew Benjamin Nelson, 42, Marietta, GA, construction worker
22. Michael David Quinn, 44, Roswell, GA, unknown
23. Matthew Steven Ramski, 37, Cumming, GA, graphic design artist
24. Arlen Lemuel Riddle, 46, Muscadine, AL, fireman
25. Malchijah Robinson, 40, Decatur, GA, unemployed
26. David Chris Sammons, 33, Eatonton, GA, factory worker
27. Omar S. Sanchez-Viera, 40, Jonesboro, GA, health supplement company employee
28. Chad Sitzwohl, 35, Dawsonville, GA, factory worker
29. Wille D. Slaughter, 33, Valdosta, GA, military veteran
30. Wan Yeung Tang, 45, Cumming, GA, dishwasher
31. Tyler Wooten, 21, Sharpsburg, GA, student
Keywords
zgoldenreportmassive multistate child exploitation stingmassive child trafficking sting82 arrested in child exploitation stingchildren set free from traffickersmassive child sex trafficking ring busted
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

The $6.3 Billion Binance Hack: Why Gold and Silver Are the Only Safe Haven

Mike Adams
AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

AI Researcher Publishes Preparedness Checklist as AI-Enabled Cyberattacks Rise

Chase Codewell
Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Prepper Tips: Supply Categories for Emergency Stockpiling

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy