© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cave
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • May 08, 2021
Plato wrote an allegory about a village that lived in a CAVE, chained so they could only see the shadows on the wall. One villager escaped the chains and cave, and ventured out into the world to see it's amazing beauty. He then came back to the CAVE to free the other chained villagers and tell them about this awesome world, but in their ignorance and disbelief they stoned him to death. We are currently living in the CAVE. Are people really this dumb? Or are they secret society liars?
www.PopChurch.com Send Some Love: [email protected]
www.PopChurch.com Send Some Love: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.