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The Lin Wood - General Flynn Feud! Occult Prayers, MOAB's & Operation Fiddler! All Part of The Plan?
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257 views • December 03, 2021
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Today's Featured Links:
General Flynn's Occult Prayer!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IeEa4vlO6RZA/
Christian Patriot News 11.16.21 General Flynn & Lin Wood Drop MOAB: Mother Of All Bombs! Crimes Against Children Will Unite Humanity
https://rumble.com/vpbkis-general-flynn-and-lin-wood-drop-moab-mother-of-all-bombs-crimes-against-chi.html
Christian Patriot News 11.18.21 General Flynn's EPIC Q Comms! MOAB Incoming! Good Vs Evil! God Wins!
https://rumble.com/vpg9gp-general-flynns-epic-comms-emergency-broadcast-system-ebs-moab-incoming-good.html
Christian Patriot News 11.28.21 Lin Wood's BOMBSHELL Secret Recording of General Mike Flynn! Is Q a CIA Psychological Operation? PLUS Pegasus Spyware!
https://rumble.com/vpxfvi-breaking-lin-wood-bombshell-secret-recording-of-general-mike-flynn-cia-psy-.html
Previous Updates:
Q: A December To Remember! The War Goes Public! Biblical Times! Their Diseased Corrupt [Temple] Is Coming Down!
https://rumble.com/vq2jfv-a-december-to-remember-the-war-has-gone-pubic-biblical-times-their-diseased.html
Lin Wood's BOMBSHELL Secret Recording of General Mike Flynn! Is Q a CIA Psychological Operation? PLUS Pegasus Spyware!
https://rumble.com/vpxfvi-breaking-lin-wood-bombshell-secret-recording-of-general-mike-flynn-cia-psy-.html
Mike Lindell's Supreme Court Lawsuit Is Happening! State AG's Are Suing To Reinstate Trump PLUS Links To 96-Hour Thanks-A-Thon!
https://rumble.com/vpsxv9-mike-lindells-supreme-court-lawsuit-is-happening-ags-suing-to-reinstate-tru.html
The Top 5 Scenarios To Reinstate Trump & Save Our Country, Our Children & The World!
https://rumble.com/vpl4pb-the-top-5-scenarios-to-reinstate-trump-and-save-our-country-our-children-an.html
www.virtualshield.com/patriot
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
Just in Time for Christmas!
Visit DarnGoodGold on eBay for Sensational Jewelry Items at Exceptional Values!
https://www.ebay.com/str/darngoodgold
They Have 14 Years Experience And Over 1,300 Delighted Customers!
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Today's Featured Links:
General Flynn's Occult Prayer!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IeEa4vlO6RZA/
Christian Patriot News 11.16.21 General Flynn & Lin Wood Drop MOAB: Mother Of All Bombs! Crimes Against Children Will Unite Humanity
https://rumble.com/vpbkis-general-flynn-and-lin-wood-drop-moab-mother-of-all-bombs-crimes-against-chi.html
Christian Patriot News 11.18.21 General Flynn's EPIC Q Comms! MOAB Incoming! Good Vs Evil! God Wins!
https://rumble.com/vpg9gp-general-flynns-epic-comms-emergency-broadcast-system-ebs-moab-incoming-good.html
Christian Patriot News 11.28.21 Lin Wood's BOMBSHELL Secret Recording of General Mike Flynn! Is Q a CIA Psychological Operation? PLUS Pegasus Spyware!
https://rumble.com/vpxfvi-breaking-lin-wood-bombshell-secret-recording-of-general-mike-flynn-cia-psy-.html
Previous Updates:
Q: A December To Remember! The War Goes Public! Biblical Times! Their Diseased Corrupt [Temple] Is Coming Down!
https://rumble.com/vq2jfv-a-december-to-remember-the-war-has-gone-pubic-biblical-times-their-diseased.html
Lin Wood's BOMBSHELL Secret Recording of General Mike Flynn! Is Q a CIA Psychological Operation? PLUS Pegasus Spyware!
https://rumble.com/vpxfvi-breaking-lin-wood-bombshell-secret-recording-of-general-mike-flynn-cia-psy-.html
Mike Lindell's Supreme Court Lawsuit Is Happening! State AG's Are Suing To Reinstate Trump PLUS Links To 96-Hour Thanks-A-Thon!
https://rumble.com/vpsxv9-mike-lindells-supreme-court-lawsuit-is-happening-ags-suing-to-reinstate-tru.html
The Top 5 Scenarios To Reinstate Trump & Save Our Country, Our Children & The World!
https://rumble.com/vpl4pb-the-top-5-scenarios-to-reinstate-trump-and-save-our-country-our-children-an.html
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