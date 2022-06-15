061522 Honey Austen shares multiple topics and tips... that you can use everyday

Today, my sweethearts, 06/15/22, on Tea and Honey, with me, your internet Grandmother, Honey Austen, will clue you in! You will learn to love your body more with some arm exercises in my Self-Improvement section. I will divulge cooking tips about boiling eggs in my Creative Corner section. You singles will love my favorite Dating Tip in my Relationships section. If you wait until the end of this post, I will be sharing how you too can make your money stretch from payday to payday with my best budget tip in my Frugal Living section. My thumbnails all look similar but if you look closely, you will see the date of posting and will even tip you off to whatever the main topics are for each video.