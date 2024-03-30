Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
First 20 minutes of a nuclear attack | Annie Jacobsen and Lex Fridman
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
138 views
Published Yesterday

First 20 minutes of a nuclear attack | Annie Jacobsen and Lex Fridman

Annie Jacobsen is an investigative journalist and author of "Nuclear War: A Scenario" and many other books on war, weapons, government secrecy, and national security.


full episode:

Annie Jacobsen: Nuclear War, CIA, KGB, Aliens, Area 51, Roswell & Secrecy | Lex Fridman Podcast


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXgGR8KxFao&t=0s

Keywords
nuclear warnuclear attacklex fridman podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket